Delta Life Insurance postpones board meeting

Delta Life Insurance Company has postponed the board meeting, which was supposed to be held on 11 April.

Just two days before the declared date of the board meeting on Sunday, the insurer said, owing to unavoidable circumstances the board meeting has been postponed, the fresh schedule of the meeting will be notified later, said in a disclosure published on the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) website.

As Delta Life Insurance postponed the board meeting, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has sent a query to the company asking for specific reasons for the postponement of the aforesaid scheduled meeting.

On 4 April, Delta Life Insurance declared to arrange a meeting of its board of directors (BoD), after a hiatus of 42 months as the company has not had any BoD meeting to approve financial statements since October 2019, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The meeting would review the company's financial statements for 2019, 2020, and 2021 together.