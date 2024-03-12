DBH Finance declares 15% cash dividend for 2023

DHB Finance PLC, a non-bank financial institution especially for the housing sector, has recommended a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2023.

In 2022, it had paid a 17% dividend – 15% cash and 2% stock.

In 2023, the NBFI made a profit of 98.45 crore, which was Tk102 crore in the previous year.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, DBH Finance said its earnings per share (EPS) declined by 3% to Tk4.95, which was Tk5.11 in 2022.

The net asset value (NAV) per share increased to Tk43.63, and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk43.18 at end of 2023.

The annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled on 16 May through a hybrid system, and to identify the shareholders, the record date has been fixed on 9 April.

DBH Finance PLC, which started its operations in 1996, has registered commendable growth in creating homeownership in Dhaka and other major cities of the country.

The company got listed on the stock exchanges in 2008.

As of February 2024, out of the total shares, sponsor-directors hold 51.32%, institutional investors 23.54%, foreign shareholders 12.04% and the general public holds 13.10%.