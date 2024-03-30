Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh declares decade-lowest dividends

Stocks

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 10:13 pm

Related News

Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh declares decade-lowest dividends

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 10:13 pm
Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh declares decade-lowest dividends

UK-based multinational company Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh declared a 550% cash dividend to its shareholders for the calendar year 2023, the a lowest in a decade.

In 2021, it had paid the highest ever 1,650% cash dividend in its history. One year later, its cash dividend payout dropped to 980%.

Last year the company declared a lower dividend, despite achieving more than 24% year-on-year growth in profit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In 2023, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh's earnings per share jumped to Tk173.65 from Tk139.50 a year ago, according to its earnings disclosure.

The will distribute 32% profit as dividend to its shareholders for the last year.

The company successfully reduced administrative and marketing expenses significantly to maintain low operating cost, thereby contributing to the growth in its profit.

Additionally, it managed to partially offset these costs by increasing the prices of its products, according to its financial statement.

To approve the audited financial statement and the dividend, the company will hold annual general meeting on 28 May and the record date is 25 April.

Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh had seen an acceleration in its business growth after the Covid outbreak when the use of hygiene products sprang up in the country on concerns for the spread of Coronavirus.

Its top-selling products are meant for hygiene, such as Dettol and Harpic. They are also household names in particular areas.

Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 1987.

Among all companies listed on the stock exchange, Reckitt's shares are the most valuable at present.

At the end of Thursday's trading session, its shares closed at Tk4,932.30 each.

Of the total shares of the company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC holds 82.96%, the government 3.77%, institutional investors 4.68%, foreign investors 2.78%, and general investors 5.81%.

Bangladesh / Top News

Reckitt Benckiser / dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

13h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

38m | Videos
India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

3h | Videos
The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

4h | Videos