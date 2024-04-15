Uttara Bank declares 30% dividend for 2023

The Uttara Bank has declared a 30% dividend including 17.50% cash and 12.50% stock to its shareholders for the year of 2023 ended on 31 December.

The dividend declaration came out from its board meeting held on Monday, according to the bank's statement.

To approve the dividend, it will hold the annual general meeting on 30 May and the record date is 7 May.

As per the statement, its net profit rose by 17% to reach Tk317 crore compared to the previous year.

