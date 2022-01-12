Corporate director to sell BBS Cables shares

Stocks

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:57 pm

The Bangladesh Building Systems, a corporate director of BBS Cables, has declared to sell 11 lakh shares of BBS Cables out of its holding of 2.84 crore shares in the company. 

The company made the announcement on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) website on Wednesday.

The shares will be sold at prevailing market price through CSE within the next 30 working days.

Earlier, the corporate director sold 25 lakh shares of BBS Cables the same way. 

As on 30 November 2021, the sponsors and directors jointly held 32.76%, institutions 18.88%, foreign investors 0.15%, and general investors 48.21% shares of BBS Cables.

From July to September of 2021, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk1.39, which were Tk1.41 in the same period of 2020.

BBS Cables paid 10% cash and 5% stock dividends to its shareholders for fiscal 2020-21.

The company was listed on the capital market in 2017. 

The last trading price of each share of the company was Tk61.4 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday.  

BBS Cables / Share / stocks

