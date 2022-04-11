BSEC seeks explanations on Keya Cosmetics' financial statements

Stocks

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

BSEC seeks explanations on Keya Cosmetics' financial statements

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:43 pm

The stock market regulator has sought some documents and explanations from Keya Cosmetics as it suspected that the company's financial statements were misleading investors.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has recently sent a letter to the company's managing director to submit an explanation and documents within seven days.

The letter asked the company to submit VAT return papers and export certificates for the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years.

BSEC also sought a clear explanation of the amount of the company's trade receivables. Besides, a proper inventory of 2018, 2019 and 2020 has been sought.

The regulator wants to know about suspicious debts from 2018 to 2020. Besides, it has demanded a clear explanation of the suspicious debt reserves.

In addition, the commission has sought an explanation of the assets, liabilities and capital of Keya Spinning, Keya Cotton and Keya Knit Composite, three other companies under the holding of Keya Cosmetics Limited.

Meanwhile, in April 2021, Pubali Bank published an advertisement, inviting tenders for the planned auction of nearly 850 decimals of the land of Keya Group's factory complex along with the factory infrastructure and also the mortgaged luxury apartment complex owned by the sponsor-directors in the capital's Gulshan area.

The auction schedule included assets owned by Keya Group's flagship company Keya Cosmetics Ltd, Keya Yarn Mills Ltd and its founder Abdul Khalek Pathan and his family members.

With uncharged interests added, Keya Group and its sponsor-directors owe more than Tk800 crore to Pubali Bank, according to the bank's advertisement for auction.

The company later paid the loan instalment and the Pubali Bank withdrew the notice of auction, said a senior official of Keya Cosmetics.

Keya Group is an example of how a business can grow fast in Bangladesh and fall at an even faster pace.

Abdul Khalek Pathan, a professional driver turned entrepreneur, founded his detergent and soap business in the 1990s, which grew to the top tier in the local market alongside achieving export trophies in the early 2000s when the business got listed on the stock market.

It expanded to the export-oriented textile and apparel business seriously and also achieved success there.

But, aggressive financial planning, misreporting of assets and liabilities, and the amalgamation of troubled assets with the listed company altogether resulted in the fall of the once-a-glorious entity.

Keya Cosmetics Ltd, which owns the group's soaps and detergent business alongside most of the textile units, had absorbed an asset meltdown in fiscal 2018-19 since the accounting regulator ordered the company to write off fake assets amounting to over Tk1,000 crore.

Due to a one-off annual loss bigger than its paid-up capital, Keya Cosmetics' net asset value came down to near zero, which saw a slight improvement with some profits posted for fiscal 2019-20. Thereafter, the company did not publish any more financial statements. 

Keya's shares closed at Tk7.70 each on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to the DSE, the sponsors and directors hold 46.27% shares in the company, whereas institutional investors have 8.70% and the general investors have 45.03% shares as of February this year.

Top News

BSEC / Keya Cosmetics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

11h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

10h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

1h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

1h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

2h | Videos
Bond market to improve after life insurance, pension funds

Bond market to improve after life insurance, pension funds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds