Bourses announce the trading schedule for Ramadan

Stocks

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:06 pm

Trading and office hours at the DSE and CSE will revert after the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Share trading on both bourses will take place from 10:00 am to 2.00 pm without any break during the holy month of Ramadan instead of the regular 10:00 am to 2:30 pm trading period.

From 3 April, the DSE office will remain open from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm during Ramadan instead of its regular office hours of 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to a press statement by the Dhaka bourse on Wednesday.

An official at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) said the port city bourse will have the same schedule as the DSE during Ramadan. 

Trading and office hours at the DSE and CSE will revert after the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

The Bangladesh Bank has also rescheduled the banking and office hours for Ramadan. During the month, banks will remain open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, whereas banking transaction hours will be from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Share trading timings were set by keeping the banking transaction hours in consideration, said a DSE official.

