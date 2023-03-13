Beximco Pharma directors to buy-sell 1.7 crore shares between themselves

Two of the corporate directors of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited have announced to buy and sell of around 1.7 crore shares, roughly valued at Tk250 crore, of the listed drug maker between themselves in the block market.

In a disclosure through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the company said, its corporate director IFIC Securities Limited will sell the shares and its other corporate director Absolute Construction & Engineering Limited will buy the same shares in the block market within the next 30 working days.

Block market trades take place beyond the regular trading screen and the prices can be 10% higher or lower than the market price.

Beximco Pharma shares have been stuck at the floor price of Tk146.2 apiece on Monday in the DSE.