Beximco Pharmaceuticals has appointed its existing director Iqbal Ahmed as the new managing director of the drug maker for five years.

He has been on the board of Beximco Pharma since 1985.

The appointment is subject to shareholders' approval at the next annual general meeting, said the company in its disclosure.

The company's former managing director Nazmul Hasan resigned from the position after he became a minister of the government.