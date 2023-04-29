Beximco Pharma's profit falls 15% in Q3 FY23

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug maker in the country, posted a 15% decline in profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

From January to March 2023, the drug maker made a revenue of Tk955.42 crore, which was Tk895.96 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its net profit after tax stood at Tk90.77 crore, which was Tk106.93 crore from one year ago.

Its earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of this fiscal year came down to Tk2.13 from Tk2.47 a year ago.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, its net profit after tax stood at Tk356.58 crore, which was Tk420.12 crore from one year ago.

The trading share price of the company at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk146.20 on Thursday.