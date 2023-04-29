Beximco Pharma's profit falls 15% in Q3 FY23

Stocks

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 06:04 pm

Related News

Beximco Pharma's profit falls 15% in Q3 FY23

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 06:04 pm
Beximco Pharma&#039;s profit falls 15% in Q3 FY23

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug maker in the country, posted a 15% decline in profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

From January to March 2023, the drug maker made a revenue of Tk955.42 crore, which was Tk895.96 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its net profit after tax stood at Tk90.77 crore, which was Tk106.93 crore from one year ago. 

Its earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of this fiscal year came down to Tk2.13 from Tk2.47 a year ago.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, its net profit after tax stood at Tk356.58 crore, which was Tk420.12 crore from one year ago. 

The trading share price of the company at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk146.20 on Thursday.

Top News

Beximco Pharma / Beximco Pharmaceuticals / Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

18h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

6h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

6h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

7m | TBS Stories
Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

4h | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

6h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'