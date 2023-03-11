Beximco Pharmaceuticals to start drug production in Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:02 pm

Beximco Pharmaceuticals to start drug production in Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:02 pm
Beximco Pharmaceuticals to start drug production in Saudi Arabia

Beximco Pharmaceuticals is slated to start production of drugs in Saudi Arabia from next year with the joint investment of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

The manpower and technical support needed there will be taken from Bangladesh, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said on Saturday (11 March).

Salman F Rahman made the announcement after visiting Beximco Pharmaceuticals Industry with a delegation led by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-kassabi.

"We try to make 100% quality medicines as it needs to follow various international procedures in the case of drug export. As such, the people outside the country can put their trust in the medicine made by Bangladesh," said the PM's private sector adviser.

Earlier, on 10 March, Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-kassabi arrived in Dhaka to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit-2023.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Nazmul Hasan Papon said that this factory is being built in Saudi with joint investment of both countries – most of it from Bangladesh.

About 30 kinds of medicines will be produced in the factory, he added.

Bangladesh is exporting medicine to 160 countries of the world to meet its own needs.

According to the Directorate General of Drug Administration, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the export of medicines was $18.87 crore.

