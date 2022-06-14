ACI Formulations to separate agrochemical business

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
14 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 01:00 pm

Related News

ACI Formulations to separate agrochemical business

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
14 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 01:00 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

ACI Formulations Limited's board has decided to separate the agrochemical – ‍such as pesticide – business from its diversified portfolio to avail of a tax exemption facility and enhance its focus on the crop care segment.

For this purpose, the board of the company also decided to form a company named "ACI AgroChem Limited" to run the agrochemical business.

According to a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) filing, the new company's authorised capital will be Tk100 crore and the paid-up capital of Tk2 crore and it will run as a subsidiary company of ACI Formulations.

ACI Formulations will hold a 90% stake in its subsidiary. The decision will be implemented after approval from the regulators concerned.

A senior officer of the company, seeking anonymity, said with the expansion of agriculture, the use of pesticides is increasing in the country. However, ACI Formulations is doing business in the consumer sector as well. For this reason, the board has decided to separate pesticides to increase business.

He further said that there are many more companies in the country doing business in agrochemical only. So it has been decided to increase the capacity in the competitive market.

Besides, the government is providing various facilities in this sector. These can also be utilised, he noted.

He added that the decision would not hurt the company's shareholders. Because the business will remain under the company. Rather, the focus will be on this segment, which will increase its business.

Currently, ACI Formulations earned over 80% of revenue from the agrochemical business. The rest amount comes from aerosol, mosquito coil, paint, floor cleaner and herbal products.

In the proposed budget for fiscal 2022-23, it has been proposed to provide advance tax exemption for the import of five materials such as pesticides, fungicides and pesticides used in the production of agriculture. According to an official of ACI Formulations, this will increase the profitability of the companies and farmers will be able to buy pesticides at affordable prices.

ACI Formulations said in its FY2021 annual report, that the mosquito coil plant has been closed for more than two years.

In addition, the dominance of non-brand coils in the market has made it difficult to do business in this sector. However, the company will produce coils of its own brand as well as coils of other companies on a contractual basis.

Also, ACI's paint and floor cleaner business is growing. Therefore, the company will focus more on marketing those products, the annual report said.

Meanwhile, shares of ACI Formulations rose 3% on Monday amid drops in the DSE index. The closing price of the company's shares was Tk168 each.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, ACI Formulations revenue increased by 14% to Tk345 crore from the previous year at the same time.

Its net profit also increased by 36% to Tk24.73 crore during the period.

ACI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

3h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more