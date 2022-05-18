1 arrested over spreading rumours about the stock market

The Detective Branch of police arrested a man on Tuesday (17 May) from Brahmanbaria for spreading rumours about the stock market through Facebook.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, a casual employee of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, was arrested based on a general diary filed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar police station on 23 December 2021.

In a post on a Facebook page titled "Share Bazar 2021" on 19 December last year, Mahbubur wrote, "Everybody, leave [the stock market] after selling whatever share you have. The index will fall to 5,600. I am not saying this out of panic, this is reality."

According to BSEC's general diary, using the Facebook page, Mahbubur had been deceiving general investors by luring them with false information and rumours spread about the stock market.

The BSEC set up a "Social Media Monitoring Cell" last year to identify those who spread rumours about the stock market through various social media including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The BSEC has been working closely with the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and the Bangladesh Computer Council's Digital Security Agency to control rumours regarding the stock market.

So far, 31 Facebook accounts that were spreading rumours have been deactivated based on BSEC's allegations.