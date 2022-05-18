1 arrested over spreading rumours about the stock market

Stocks

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:41 pm

Related News

1 arrested over spreading rumours about the stock market

So far, 31 Facebook accounts that were spreading rumours have been deactivated based on BSEC’s allegations.

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:41 pm
1 arrested over spreading rumours about the stock market

The Detective Branch of police arrested a man on Tuesday (17 May) from Brahmanbaria for spreading rumours about the stock market through Facebook. 
Md Mahbubur Rahman, a casual employee of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, was arrested based on a general diary filed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar police station on 23 December 2021.

In a post on a Facebook page titled "Share Bazar 2021" on 19 December last year, Mahbubur wrote, "Everybody, leave [the stock market] after selling whatever share you have. The index will fall to 5,600. I am not saying this out of panic, this is reality."

According to BSEC's general diary, using the Facebook page, Mahbubur had been deceiving general investors by luring them with false information and rumours spread about the stock market.

The BSEC set up a "Social Media Monitoring Cell" last year to identify those who spread rumours about the stock market through various social media including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The BSEC has been working closely with the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and the Bangladesh Computer Council's Digital Security Agency to control rumours regarding the stock market. 

So far, 31 Facebook accounts that were spreading rumours have been deactivated based on BSEC's allegations.

Bangladesh / Top News

Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

12h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

13h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

1h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

1h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

3h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists