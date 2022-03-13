WRAP and BGMEA launch new chapter of partnership

RMG

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

WRAP and BGMEA launch new chapter of partnership

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have renewed their longstanding partnership for another year under a newly revitalised memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The organisations share a deep-seated commitment to ethical manufacturing. Their joint efforts in the social compliance space predominantly focus on education and training, said a press release on Sunday.

The MoU was signed by Avedis Seferian, president and CEO of WRAP, and Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, on behalf of their respective sides at WRAP's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, USA on Friday (11 March).

BGMEA Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, WRAP will develop a series of training courses for BGMEA members which will be available at no charge and will be held either virtually or in-person, circumstances permitting.

Additionally, the association's affiliate programme dedicated to the development of human resources in Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) and textiles sectors, BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology, will facilitate WRAP training for students, employees, and independent auditors. The agreement also covers additional commitments regarding events and sponsorships.

"The high ethical manufacturing standards of Bangladeshi factories are well recognised by brands and consumers globally today. This partnership with WRAP will play a vital role in carrying forward the achievements of Bangladesh's garment industry in the area of social compliance and strengthen our industry's standing as a preferred hub of ethical manufacturing in the world," said Faruque Hassan.

"Bangladesh is one of the world's premier sourcing destinations for garments, and the great efforts and leadership of the BGMEA plays a major role in maintaining that standing," said Avedis Seferian.

"We have long had an excellent relationship with them and are pleased to renew and extend our partnership to work collectively in advancing the promotion of ethical and sustainable practices across the Bangladeshi apparel sector," Avedis Seferian added.

BGMEA / WRAP / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

6h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

9h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

California startup unveils new space rover

California startup unveils new space rover

2h | Videos
Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

3h | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

5h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings