WRAP and BGMEA launch new chapter of partnership

The Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have renewed their longstanding partnership for another year under a newly revitalised memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The organisations share a deep-seated commitment to ethical manufacturing. Their joint efforts in the social compliance space predominantly focus on education and training, said a press release on Sunday.

The MoU was signed by Avedis Seferian, president and CEO of WRAP, and Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, on behalf of their respective sides at WRAP's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, USA on Friday (11 March).

BGMEA Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, WRAP will develop a series of training courses for BGMEA members which will be available at no charge and will be held either virtually or in-person, circumstances permitting.

Additionally, the association's affiliate programme dedicated to the development of human resources in Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) and textiles sectors, BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology, will facilitate WRAP training for students, employees, and independent auditors. The agreement also covers additional commitments regarding events and sponsorships.

"The high ethical manufacturing standards of Bangladeshi factories are well recognised by brands and consumers globally today. This partnership with WRAP will play a vital role in carrying forward the achievements of Bangladesh's garment industry in the area of social compliance and strengthen our industry's standing as a preferred hub of ethical manufacturing in the world," said Faruque Hassan.

"Bangladesh is one of the world's premier sourcing destinations for garments, and the great efforts and leadership of the BGMEA plays a major role in maintaining that standing," said Avedis Seferian.

"We have long had an excellent relationship with them and are pleased to renew and extend our partnership to work collectively in advancing the promotion of ethical and sustainable practices across the Bangladeshi apparel sector," Avedis Seferian added.