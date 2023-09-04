Textech Bangladesh Int'l Expo to showcase apparel sector on 13-16 September

CEMS-Global USA will organise the 22nd Textech Bangladesh International Expo 2023 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Dhaka on 13-16 September featuring the textiles and garments sector.

In conjunction with the Textech Bangladesh International Expo, two parallel exhibitions will be held: the 20th Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2023, showcasing International Yarn, Fabric, Trims, and Accessories Manufacturers, and the 42nd Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2023 International Expo. CEMS-Global USA will organise these events in association with CEMS Bangladesh.

The exhibitions will be open from 10:30am to 7:30pm, organisers said at a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of SEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, said in the press conference that the three exhibitions are the largest international exposition of the textile and apparel industry in Bangladesh, which is going to be held for the 22nd time this year.

It is the largest meeting place held in Bangladesh for buyers and suppliers, where buyers and suppliers can work on business expansion through direct communication.

These exhibitions are primarily a part of the Textile Series of Exhibitions organised by SEMS-Global USA; which are held in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, and Sri Lanka.