Textech Bangladesh Int'l Expo to showcase apparel sector on 13-16 September

RMG

TBS Report
04 September, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Textech Bangladesh Int'l Expo to showcase apparel sector on 13-16 September

TBS Report
04 September, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2023, 10:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CEMS-Global USA will organise the 22nd Textech Bangladesh International Expo 2023 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Dhaka on 13-16 September featuring the textiles and garments sector.

In conjunction with the Textech Bangladesh International Expo, two parallel exhibitions will be held: the 20th Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2023, showcasing International Yarn, Fabric, Trims, and Accessories Manufacturers, and the 42nd Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2023 International Expo. CEMS-Global USA will organise these events in association with CEMS Bangladesh.

The exhibitions will be open from 10:30am to 7:30pm, organisers said at a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of SEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, said in the press conference that the three exhibitions are the largest international exposition of the textile and apparel industry in Bangladesh, which is going to be held for the 22nd time this year.

It is the largest meeting place held in Bangladesh for buyers and suppliers, where buyers and suppliers can work on business expansion through direct communication.

These exhibitions are primarily a part of the Textile Series of Exhibitions organised by SEMS-Global USA; which are held in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh / Economy

Textech Bangladesh International Expo / Apparel sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

34m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World