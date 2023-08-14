Textech Bangladesh International Expo to be held in September

The entire Textile & Garment Industry of Bangladesh will once again converge for the 22nd Textech Bangladesh 2023 International Expo on Textile, Garment Technology and Machinery, 20th Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2023 featuring International Yarn, Fabric, Trims and Accessories Manufacturers, and 42nd Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2023 International Expo showcasing Dyestuff and Fine & Specialty Chemicals from 13 to 16 September 2023, reads a press release.

According to the press release, these 3 comprehensive International Exhibitions will be held at the new Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), in Purbachal, near Kanchan bridge, Dhaka – Bangladesh.

'TEXTECH Bangladesh' has been serving the Textile & Apparel Sector of Bangladesh for the last 21 years now and apart from being the Oldest & Biggest Textile Garment Technology & Machinery Expo of Bangladesh, it is the ONLY International branded series of Exhibition of its kind being held in Bangladesh, Morocco & Sri Lanka annually, soon to be launched in Brazil.

After the successful 21st edition of Textech International Exhibition held in 2022, CEMS-Global is set to hold its 22nd annual edition in Bangladesh as '22nd Textech Bangladesh 2023 International Expo'.

`Textech' will once again be a great B2B platform and a unique B2B networking opportunity for Textile Garment Machinery manufacturers of Bangladesh to interact face to face with Textile & Apparel manufacturers in the biggest B2B platform Bangladesh can offer.

Bangladesh exports Apparels worth over US$ 42 Billion to nearly 120 countries. The Textile & Apparel Industry of Bangladesh is still undertaking a massive machinery up-gradation and importing the latest machinery with technological advancements; to ensure product quality, and the ability to produce & export value-added goods. For the past 21 years, 'Textech' has been providing a perfect one-of-a-kind one-stop solution to the visitors and a platform for the exhibitors to interact directly with the buyers/importers for a perfect buyer-seller meet and a strong under-one-roof marketplace for the ever-growing Textile & Garment industry of Bangladesh.

CEMS-Global USA's International `Yarn & Fabric series of Exhibitions are organized in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, and Sri Lanka. The 20th Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2023 – Summer Edition is a Comprehensive International Exhibition featuring Worldwide Yarn, Fabric Trims & Accessories Manufacturers, focusing on the entire Textile & Apparel Industry of Bangladesh. The Dhaka Yarn & Fabric Show is the Oldest and Biggest International Exhibition of Bangladesh serving the Textile & Apparel Industry of Bangladesh for the past 20 years. Bangladesh is one of the countries in South Asia leading the race for shaping up for the Textile & Apparel exports to the US & EU.

In the fiscal year 2021-2022, Bangladesh exported garments worth US $42.613 billion, making it the second-largest apparel exporter in the world.

Furthermore, CEMS-Global USA's International `Dye+Chem Series of Exhibitions' is now only leading series of its kind. The 42nd Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2023 International Expo is the oldest International Exhibition of Bangladesh serving the Textile & Apparel Industry of Bangladesh for the past 22 years.

42nd Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2023 will once again be the most prestigious and exclusive International Exhibition devoted to focus on all kinds of Dyestuff and Fine & Specialty Chemicals for the Bangladesh Industry and will be a one-stop single platform to showcase from home and abroad the latest developments and emerging technology for the Process Industry.

These 3 Comprehensive International Exhibitions focused on the entire Textile & Garment Industry of Bangladesh will be a unique and one-of-a-kind B2B Networking platform of Buyers-Sellers and enable them forge profitable deals. With the industry now seeing firm competition, these 3 Expos bring a perfect one-stop opportunity for expansion and investments occurring in Bangladesh in the Textile & Garment sector.

The export-oriented RMG sector in Bangladesh started as a small non-traditional export sector in the late 1970s. Now Bangladesh is one of the countries in South Asia leading the race for shaping up for the Textile & Apparel exports to the US & EU. Within three decades, RMG has transformed itself into the country's highest revenue-generating sector, contributing most of Bangladesh's total exports, making Bangladesh the second largest garment exporter in the world. Bangladesh imports textile and garment machinery worth more than $4 billion in Bangladesh, and growing by 20 per cent annually because of increasing capacities and upgrading of Machinery. As country's textile & garment industry continues expansion, the demand for advanced machinery and technology is on the rise, several major sectors are ready to upgrade their machinery and equipment for driving all relative industries to the next leading level. Textile and apparel machinery manufacturers and sellers recognize Bangladesh as a lucrative business destination because of the country's stronghold in the global readymade garment trade.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGMEA) revealed it is eyeing a 10% share of the global apparel market by 2025 and is aiming for an export target of US$100bn by 2030.

The Buyers or visitors consisting of Senior management of the Textile & Garment factories will be able to meet face-to-face and interact with over 1675 Worldwide Manufacturers across 2245 Booths & Pavilions from 37 countries featuring Textile & Garment Machinery Manufacturers; Yarn, Fabric, Trims and Accessories Manufacturers; and Dyestuff and Fine & Special Chemical Manufacturers under one roof.

These 3 comprehensive exhibitions will give a great opportunity to the visitors to explore and compare Manufacturers under one roof and clinch profitable deals, further assisting Bangladesh Textile & garment Manufacturers to enhance their competitive edge and increasing their exports.