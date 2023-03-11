Apparel export to EU grows by 14.29% during July-Feb of FY23

The European Union's (EU) apparel imports from Bangladesh saw a 14.29% growth to $15.72 billion during July-February of fiscal 2022-23, as per the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Germany, being the largest European market, fetched $4.62 billion with only 1.03% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Export to France and Spain also increased by %27.65 ($1.89 billion) and 18.79% (2.35 billion) respectively.

On the other hand, exports to Bulgaria and Poland have shown negative year-on-year (YoY) growth.

During the mentioned period, exports to the USA declined by 2.87% YoY.

At the same time, apparel export to Canada and UK recorded 20.05% and 14.52% YoY growth respectively.

During the first eight months of FY2022-23, exports to the USA, UK and Canada were $5.68 billion, $3.36 billion, and $980 million respectively.

In July-February of FY2022-23, Bangladesh's apparel export to non-traditional markets also grew by 35.02% and reached $5.69 billion.

Among the non-traditional markets, Bangladesh's export to the major markets such as Japan, Australia, India and South Korea were $1.07 billion, $767.75 million, $753.92 million and $387.63 million respectively.