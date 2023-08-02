Apparel sector must adopt sustainable business models: Experts

RMG

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Apparel sector must adopt sustainable business models: Experts

They were addressing the launching ceremony of the 8th Textile Talent Hunt on Wednesday.

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:24 pm
Apparel sector must adopt sustainable business models: Experts

The country's apparel industry must adopt sustainable and innovative business models to align with evolving global trends, experts and industry insiders said on Wednesday.

At the launching ceremony of the 8th Textile Talent Hunt (TTH) in the capital, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan emphasised aligning the course curriculum of Bangladesh universities with the current and future industry requirements.

Textile Today Innovation Hub organised the talent grooming competition for undergrad students of textile, garments, fashion, and any discipline. Any undergrad-level student -- willing to integrate "innovativeness" as the next big "competitiveness" -- can join the competition.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan further said "There is a significant skills gap between our educational institutes and industry demands. Strengthening the industry-academia linkage is crucial."

To enhance the linkage, we must alter the conventional education approach by integrating more practical learning, he added.

"The fashion industry is undergoing a technology-driven paradigm shift, revolutionising the way we experience, operate, and produce fashion. Innovations and digitisation are fostering sustainability in the process," he added.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, said Bangladesh's apparel export industry wants to achieve $100 billion in export by 2030.

"We have a very strong backward linkage textile sector to support our apparel sector. To ensure its future success, we require highly talented individuals who will lead in the future," he added.

This time the Textile Talent Hunt is looking for enthusiastic students to nurture them into Innovation Masterminds (IM) by providing comprehensive training and grooming.

About 2000 students are expected to join the competition from universities in the country. Around 100 of them will be selected for the national-level competition, said the organisers.

Bangladesh University of Textiles vice-chancellor Shah Alimuzzaman, Engr Md Shafiqur Rahman, president of Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists, Nicolas Anton, COO of Centro Tex Ltd; Syed Mohammad Ismail, country director of Archroma (Bangladesh) Ltd; Rezwanur Rahman, director of Dysin-Chem Ltd; also spoke.

Bangladesh / Economy

Apparel sector / Sustainable Business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low