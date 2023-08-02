Apparel sector must adopt sustainable business models: Experts

The country's apparel industry must adopt sustainable and innovative business models to align with evolving global trends, experts and industry insiders said on Wednesday.

At the launching ceremony of the 8th Textile Talent Hunt (TTH) in the capital, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan emphasised aligning the course curriculum of Bangladesh universities with the current and future industry requirements.

Textile Today Innovation Hub organised the talent grooming competition for undergrad students of textile, garments, fashion, and any discipline. Any undergrad-level student -- willing to integrate "innovativeness" as the next big "competitiveness" -- can join the competition.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan further said "There is a significant skills gap between our educational institutes and industry demands. Strengthening the industry-academia linkage is crucial."

To enhance the linkage, we must alter the conventional education approach by integrating more practical learning, he added.

"The fashion industry is undergoing a technology-driven paradigm shift, revolutionising the way we experience, operate, and produce fashion. Innovations and digitisation are fostering sustainability in the process," he added.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, said Bangladesh's apparel export industry wants to achieve $100 billion in export by 2030.

"We have a very strong backward linkage textile sector to support our apparel sector. To ensure its future success, we require highly talented individuals who will lead in the future," he added.

This time the Textile Talent Hunt is looking for enthusiastic students to nurture them into Innovation Masterminds (IM) by providing comprehensive training and grooming.

About 2000 students are expected to join the competition from universities in the country. Around 100 of them will be selected for the national-level competition, said the organisers.

Bangladesh University of Textiles vice-chancellor Shah Alimuzzaman, Engr Md Shafiqur Rahman, president of Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists, Nicolas Anton, COO of Centro Tex Ltd; Syed Mohammad Ismail, country director of Archroma (Bangladesh) Ltd; Rezwanur Rahman, director of Dysin-Chem Ltd; also spoke.