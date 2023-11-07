RMG unrest: Workers clash with police over minimum wage; 2 buses torched in Konabari

ACT is one of many organisations in the last couple of months that have been advocating for an increase in minimum wages in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

Workers from various garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari region blocked the bus stand area of the Dhaka-Tangail highway and Kashimpur regional road, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement personnel.

The demonstration began with protesters gathering on the Dhaka-Tangail highway and in Gazipur's Kashimpur around 8am on Tuesday (7 November), raising their voices in unison, demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk23,000.

Reportedly, Gazipur Industrial Police along with local law enforcement attempted to disperse the crowd using batons, resulting in a clash that left several workers injured. Following the clash with police, the agitated workers vandalised several buses and allegedly set fire to two of them.

An RMG worker named Md Khokon told The Business Standard that they set two buses ablaze after police lobbed tear shells during their peaceful protest.

Denying any confrontation and subsequent injuries, Industrial Police 2 (Gazipur) Additional SP Md Emran Ahmmed said that some people tried to create chaos but police successfully stopped them from gathering. However, two buses belonging to Ajmeri Paribahan were set ablaze in the Konabari signboard area of the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

He said, "It is still unclear who torched the buses. There are suspicions that a third party might be provoking the workers. Currently, traffic has returned to normal, with our personnel conducting patrols to maintain order."

Mirazul Islam, wire inspector of Kashempur DBL fire service, said, "We received information about two buses on fire and promptly dispatched fire control units to the scene. Unfortunately, both buses were reduced to ashes."

BGMEA officials earlier this morning confirmed media that unrest is going on in Gazipur's Konabari and Kashimpur while a large number of law enforcers have been deployed in the area.

RMG workers have been engaged in ongoing protests since 23 October, advocating for a minimum salary of at least Tk23,000. They claim that the government and factory owners have been unresponsive to their demands, resorting to arrests, harassment, and intimidation. According to the workers, the owners are disguising their inaction by pretending to consider salary increases.