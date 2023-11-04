RMG protests: Strict action against those who provoke chaos, incite others, RAB says

Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who tries to cause chaos or sabotage by inciting workers of the garment sector or spreading rumours.

Speaking after a meeting of senior RAB officers organised in the Savar office of RAB-4, Commander Khandaker Al Moin (law and media director), said, "We see a vested interest group trying to create anarchy, violence or sabotage among our peace loving workers through misinformation and rumours or providing inflammatory information to be used for their own interests.

He said from 28 October, garment workers of various garments in the country started their agitation demanding an increase in their salaries and allowances and other benefits.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, some people spread rumours on social media that a garment worker named Josna was killed and the body disappeared during a clash in Mirpur on 31 October. Josna was later found to be alive and healthy, living with her relatives, Moin said.

Following another series of clashes in the capital's Mirpur today, which left three injured, Moin said many provocateurs had already been identified.

After the meeting to review steps by the law enforcers over the ongoing violence in the garment sectors, Moin also said several people had already been brought under the law.

He, however, could not specify the number of people arrested or on what charges.

Urging the garment workers not to listen to any kind of rumours, the official said, "You shall not be involved in any kind of sabotage activities including agitation, riots, commotion and arson in factories under the instigation/false information/rumours/incitement of anyone else…"

The garments sector – the jewel in Bangladesh's export crown, with exports reaching over $46.99 billion in the fiscal year 2023 – has been ravaged by a week of protests in the past week.

On 21 October, readymade garments factory workers demanded their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on Wednesday agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.

Meanwhile, a group of factory workers started protesting in Ashulia's Norosinhopur area yesterday and tried to block the adjacent roads. Later, industrial police dispersed them by firing tear shells.