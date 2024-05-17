US not lifting sanctions on RAB: State Dept

Claims that the US sanctions on RAB are being lifted are not true, said Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson of the US Department of State.

He made the remark during yesterday's (16 May) regular briefing at the US State Department in response to a question about Bangladesh.

During the briefing, a journalist asked Patel whether the sanctions on RAB were being lifted following a meeting with Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, who is visiting Bangladesh.

The journalist relayed that the Bangladeshi prime minister's investment advisor told reporters after the meeting that the White House and the State Department are working to remove the sanctions on RAB.

In response, Vedant Patel said the claims are false. "The United States is not withdrawing the sanctions against RAB," he said.

"Sanctions are intended to change behaviour and promote accountability," Patel added.