RMG Workers' Forum demands livable wages for garment workers

The RMG Workers' Forum today (17 May) called for a reconsideration of readymade garment (RMG) workers' wages to ensure they receive a livable wage.

In a human chain and rally programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, the organisation also called for the establishment of a rationing system for the workers.

Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

Among their other demands are the establishment of daycare centres in every factory, ensuring social security for workers, preventing yearly rent increases, making housing more worker-friendly, and controlling the rising cost of goods.

"Due to the rising cost of goods, garment workers are unable to meet their basic needs, such as nutritious food, quality education for their children, and healthcare. We demand livable wages and a rationing system to make our lives easier," said RMG Workers' Forum President Bilkis Begum at the event.

In a written statement, the organisation highlighted a survey conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) on 457 garment workers in Dhaka and Chattogram, which also included six owners, five managers, and five supervisors, as well as various NGO representatives.

The survey, which considered the cost of living including rent, food, medical expenses, and other daily necessities, recommended a minimum wage of Tk23,000 for workers. However, the Wage Board has not implemented this recommendation.

"Due to the rising prices of essential goods, the standard of living has drastically declined. Over the past few years, the costs of essential items, rent, and living expenses have increased abnormally, yet wages have not been adjusted to provide a livable income for workers in this sector," said RMG Workers' Forum General Secretary Urmi Akter.

She further explained that currently, an individual's monthly food expenses amount to Tk5,339. Even if a family avoids consuming fish, beef, mutton, or chicken for an entire month, the cost would still be Tk8,106. This expense includes rent for a single room, gas and electricity bills, medical expenses, health protection products, children's educational costs, transportation, and mobile phone and internet bills. Additionally, public transport fares have increased.

As a result, the real wages of workers are decreasing due to the rising cost of living, making it difficult for them to survive on their current wages, she added.

The RMG Workers' Forum has been working since 2018 to improve the living standards of garment workers. The organisation is composed of representatives from over 100 factories in Bangladesh, including union representatives from around 74 factories.