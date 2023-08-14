RMG exports: Bangladesh earned $3.95 billion in July, says BGMEA

RMG

UNB
14 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 12:05 pm

Related News

RMG exports: Bangladesh earned $3.95 billion in July, says BGMEA

UNB
14 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The total RMG export during July in FY 2023-24 stood at $3.95 billion, up from $3.37 billion dollars in the same period in FY 2022-23, indicating 17.43% year-on-year growth.

RMG export earnings from woven garments in July FY 2023-24 grew by 11.54% and reached  $1.68 billion from $1.51 billion in July FY 2022-23. At the same time, knitwear export grew by 22.24% year-on-year and reached $2.27 billion during the mentioned period, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan wrote in a letter on Sunday.

"The growth is certainly impressive, though the global economic scenario is portraying a contrasting outlook. Though inflation has started to ease off in our major export markets and the economic indicators started stabilising, yet import of apparel by USA and EU is showing a major downtrend. Therefore, it's quite challenging to forecast the market and I personally think that we need to follow a cautiously optimistic approach for the rest of 2023, as apparel and overall global trade may see some dip compared to last year," the letter reads.

 

Economy / Top News

RMG / Ready-Made Garments (RMG)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

21m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

3h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

11m | TBS World
Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

15h | TBS Stories
Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free