RMG exports: Bangladesh earned $3.95 billion in July, says BGMEA

The total RMG export during July in FY 2023-24 stood at $3.95 billion, up from $3.37 billion dollars in the same period in FY 2022-23, indicating 17.43% year-on-year growth.

RMG export earnings from woven garments in July FY 2023-24 grew by 11.54% and reached $1.68 billion from $1.51 billion in July FY 2022-23. At the same time, knitwear export grew by 22.24% year-on-year and reached $2.27 billion during the mentioned period, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan wrote in a letter on Sunday.

"The growth is certainly impressive, though the global economic scenario is portraying a contrasting outlook. Though inflation has started to ease off in our major export markets and the economic indicators started stabilising, yet import of apparel by USA and EU is showing a major downtrend. Therefore, it's quite challenging to forecast the market and I personally think that we need to follow a cautiously optimistic approach for the rest of 2023, as apparel and overall global trade may see some dip compared to last year," the letter reads.