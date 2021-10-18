Now 150 green garment factories in Bangladesh – highest in world

The shadow of green trees is welcoming at the entrance of Envoy Textiles ltd, a spinning and denim fabrics manufacturer in Bhaluka. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

One more Bangladeshi factory, Denim Processing Plant, has got Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

This will steady the country's global top position in green revolution in the textile and readymade garment sector, said sources in the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Sunday night.

With the latest addition, Bangladesh will now have 150 factories with LEED certification from the USGBC. Of these, 44 have platinum, 93 gold, nine silver and four lead-rated certificate.

For its role in green initiative, the BGMEA also got the USGBC certification in June this year.

The country owns nine out of the top 10 environment-friendly garment factories in the world. Not only that, 39 of the top 100 global platinum factories are in Bangladesh.

In May 2012, Bangladesh's Vintage Denim Studio was recognised as the first LEED platinum certified factory in the world.

Apparel entrepreneurs have invested a lot in green initiatives after the 2013 Rana Plaza building collapse, which killed 1,134 people and injured more than 2,000.

Such initiatives helped recover the image of the industry and also the country, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan. "Our entrepreneurs are investing in green buildings to boost the confidence of international buyers."