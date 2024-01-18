Make services easier, faster and hassle-free for RMG industry: BGMEA president to NBR

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called on the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to make its services easier, faster and hassle-free for the ready-made garment industry.

In a meeting with NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at the NBR office today (18 January), BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged the board to extend cooperation and provide essential support to maintain the RMG industry's competitiveness on the global stage, according to a press statement.

"The complexities in current business procedures often lead to delays and additional costs, significantly impacting trade operations and competitiveness," Faruque said.

He also urged the NBR to streamline business procedures and expedite the delivery of services to the RMG industry.

Specifically, he emphasised the need to remove customs, VAT, Tax and bond-related hindering the growth of the apparel and textile sector.

The BGMEA president underscored the critical importance of NBR's prompt and hassle-free services to the RMG industry.

He called for a proactive approach to overcome challenges and enhance the efficiency of trade operations.

The NBR chairman assured the Faruque of measures to address the issues raised in the meeting.

Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, former president of FBCCI and BGMEA, and Md Munir Hossain, vice president of FBCCI, were present at the meeting which was also attended by Md Masud Sadiq, member (customs policy and ICT), NBR.