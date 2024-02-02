Growing demand for automated garment machines sets tone for Dhaka exhibition

Screen printing machine demonstrating continuous T-shirt printing in a circular motion at the International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition in Dhaka on 2 February. Photo: TBS/ Jahir Rayhan

The International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition in Dhaka has become the focal point for the growing demand for automatic machines in the garment industry.

The event, which commenced on 1 February at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), showcases the latest advancements in technology, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence.

On Friday, attendees were treated to a demonstration of a cutting-edge machine utilising artificial intelligence to produce yarn and weave fabric seamlessly.

Entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition unanimously voiced a growing demand for such machines in garment factories, citing their potential to revolutionise the industry.

Several textile and garment industry officials affirmed that the integration of advanced automated machinery has significantly enhanced factory productivity.

A machine demonstrating T-shirt printing at the International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition in Dhaka on 2 February. Photo: TBS/ Jahir Rayhan

Zakir Ansari, manager of SB Knitting, highlighted the impact of this shift, saying, "I have ordered a screen printing machine from Chinese company DOPSING. It is a 102-foot-long, 24-head machine capable of printing 700 T-shirts per hour. This advancement will reduce the workforce requirement from 80 workers to just 10."

The 18th Dhaka International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition, spanning four days, aims to attract local entrepreneurs to invest in the textile and garment sector. More than 1,000 machinery manufacturers from 32 countries are participating, offering comprehensive machinery solutions to businesses in the garment and textile sector.

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has been organising the exhibition since 2004, in collaboration with Chan Chao International Company Ltd, Taiwan, and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co, Ltd, Hong Kong.

The exhibition provides a platform for manufacturers to display yarn, fabric, dyes, raw materials, and various machines used in the textile and garment industry.

Machinery suppliers and importers are actively engaging with entrepreneurs, providing hands-on demonstrations and guidance on using the showcased machines.

Labeeb Mahdee Hossain, director (Sales and Marketing) of Tex Corp (BD) Ltd, said, "Garment owners are increasingly leaning towards modern machines, enhancing product quality while reducing labour requirements."

Tex Corp (BD) Ltd offers a range of machines, from yarn to fabric making, dyeing, finishing, fabric cutting, sewing, and ironing. The company is also at the forefront of providing Dye House Automation Systems, Artificial Intelligence, and technology for the sewing of garments.

The exhibition also features a display of a small-sized machine demonstrating continuous T-shirt printing in a circular motion, requiring minimal human intervention.

Md Amanur Rahman, managing director of Dysin Group, a sole distributor of China's Atexco Company, explained the swift adoption of digital printing.

"Now digital printing is moving very fast, and high-quality printing is being done on various products like three-piece suits, sarees, home textiles, curtains, and T-shirt fabrics," Amanur Rahman said.

In a discussion on the "Impact Analysis of Textile Apparel and Jute Industries in Bangladesh," at the exhibition, academic experts emphasised the need for research aligned with the specific needs of Bangladesh.

The collaborative efforts between industry and academia, as advocated by Md Syduzzaman, associate professor of Bangladesh University of Textiles, are seen as instrumental in propelling the textile, apparel, and jute industries forward.

Mohammad Abbas Uddin, head of the Department of Dyes and Chemical Engineering at Bangladesh University of Textiles highlighted the increasing role of technology in the industry.

He mentioned the introduction of a new course named "Industrial Revolution in the Textile Apparel Industry" to educate students about the latest technologies, emphasising collaboration with major companies in the country.

The exhibition remains open to all from 12pm to 8pm daily until 4 February.