Recorder of 7 March speech demands state recognition

Bangladesh

Currently residing in the US, Nasar Ahmed joined the conference virtually.

Nasar Ahmed. File Photo: Courtesy
Nasar Ahmed. File Photo: Courtesy

The former assistant director of Bangladesh Betar, Nasar Ahmed Chowdhury, who recorded the speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 7 March, is seeking national recognition for his contribution.

The call for recognition was conveyed through a written statement read out by his son, Hasan Talat Chowdhury, during a press conference held at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium conference room of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) yesterday.

Nasar Ahmed, who is currently residing in the USA, joined the conference via video link.

Nasar said, "I ignored the orders of Pakistani aggression and risked my life to record Bangabandhu's speech. It is a historical document today."

After the publication of the speech of 7 March, he was harassed in various ways, he claimed, adding that Pakistani forces even attempted to kill him.

"Sadly, I have not received any state recognition for this work. At the end of my life, as my last wish, I want state recognition as the recorder of the historic speech. Other than that, I have nothing more to ask for," Nasar added.

 

