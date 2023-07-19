First 'Best of Bangladesh' expo in Europe 4-5 Sep

The first ever "Best of Bangladesh" exposition – exhibiting only Bangladeshi products in Europe – will be held on 4-5 September in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The event to be organised by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange with the support of the Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands aims to open the doors for Europe to experience what the best of Bangladeshi industries has to offer.

A total of 40 Bangladeshi companies – the best from the country's apparel, textile, leather, agro, jute, handicrafts, pharmaceutical, light engineering, digital industry, fast-moving consumer goods, and bicycle sectors – will showcase their sustainable and innovative products in the exposition.

Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange Mostafiz Uddin told The Business Standard, "It is not just an exhibition. The Best of Bangladesh will offer an experience of what the Bangladeshi industries could offer to Europe. In addition to making business connections, the visitors at the event will also be able to enjoy Bangla culture as embodied by its music, dance and art.

"Most importantly, the event will present the strides Bangladesh has made in safe, sustainable and ethical manufacturing. So, by visiting the Best of Bangladesh, our friends in Europe could rediscover Bangladesh and keep themselves updated about the latest developments in the major industries of this emerging economy of South Asia."

There will be an inaugural and six interactive panel sessions at the exhibition, including "Bangladesh – Perspectives From An Emerging Economy", "Bangladesh – Your Sustainable Sourcing Destination", "Empowering the Future: Advancing Safety and Well-being for Garments Workforce in Bangladesh", "Bangladesh Agro-Food: A Next Opportunity for Collaboration", "Impact Investing – The Next Frontier", "Sustainable Synergy: Circular Economy, Climate Action and Bangladesh's Future".