BKMEA wants Tk1,500cr govt assistance to pay workers' Eid bonus, salaries

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) wants Tk1,500 crore in assistance from the government to pay workers' bonuses and salaries ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The knitwear factory owners' association claimed that the export-oriented sector may be in dire straits overpaying workers ahead of Eid if financial assistance is not provided.

BKMEA has sent a letter regarding financial assistance to the senior secretary at Finance Division, under the Ministry of Finance.

The letter, signed by BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman, on March 30 made a request to the government for cash assistance.

BKMEA Executive Vice President Muhammad Hatem confirmed the development to UNB today.

The letter stated that the global economy is in an adverse situation due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Bangladesh's export sector is going through a challenging time during this struggle for survival as well.

Due to the ongoing global recession, most factories do not have enough work orders, so production is running at 50-60% capacity. It has become difficult to pay the workers' salaries at the end of the month, BKMEA mentioned in the letter.

International buyers are also not paying their dues on time for the products already being exported. There is huge pressure regarding paying salaries and Eid bonus this month, the letter added.

"In such a situation, it will be very difficult to handle this pressure without the cooperation of the government and the finance department," BKMEA said.