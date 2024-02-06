Effective branding key to boosting Bangladesh's economic growth: BGMEA President

Effective branding is crucial in attracting investment and solidifying Bangladesh's position on the global stage, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan on Tuesday.

Addressing a business seminar titled "Branding Bangladesh" organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Hassan emphasised the need for effective nation branding to propel the country's continued economic growth.

The seminar, held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Dhaka, was attended by Ministry of Commerce State Minister Ahasanul Islam Titu, Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, EPB Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, and Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries Senior Vice President Abdul Muktadir among others.

In his keynote address, Hassan highlighted Bangladesh's impressive achievement of becoming the second-largest apparel exporter globally, with garments reaching over 160 countries.

He stressed the importance of leveraging this success through strategic national branding, stating that Bangladesh should transition from being recognised solely as a manufacturer to a distinct and valued brand.

Addressing misconceptions and biased perceptions about the Readymade garments (RMG) industry is a top priority for BGMEA, said Hassan, adding, "Our focus on apparel diplomacy includes efforts to tell a positive narrative of our industry and its transformation."

He further said, "We have taken initiatives such as the first-ever Made in Bangladesh Week in 2022, and the Bangladesh Apparel Summit in Melbourne last year to showcase positive developments of our industry along with its strengths."

The BGMEA President urged all stakeholders to actively contribute to enhancing the global perception of Bangladesh by sharing untold stories of the country's achievements.

He stressed the need for a collaborative effort to portray the true image of the nation and its industries, including the RMG sector, in order to strengthen its global position.

The event was attended by ambassadors from various countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.