BGMEA pledges to leave stones unturned for the prosperity of apparel industry

TBS Report 
12 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 10:45 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan on Saturday stressed that the members of the association are determined to go any length for the prosperity of the country's apparel industry.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to convey sincere gratitude to all of you for having the confidence in us and giving us the opportunity to serve the industry. We are determined to leave no stone unturned for taking the apparel industry of Bangladesh to a new height of glory," he said while addressing the members of BGMEA at its 38th annual general meeting on 11 December.

The 38th annual general meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) was held at the capital's BGMEA Complex in Uttara.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan chaired the meeting, said a press release.

In his address, President Faruque Hassan said the achievements and glory of the RMG industry are built on years of hard works and dedication of entrepreneurs and workers. 

"The new Board of BGMEA is committed to facing challenges and making all-out efforts to explore every possible avenue of opportunity for the RMG industry. We need support and cooperation from all of you to achieve what we aimed for – a safe, sustainable and prosperous RMG industry," the BGMEA president added.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, BGMEA directors and general members of the association also attended the AGM.

