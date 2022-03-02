BGMEA launches ‘Membership Management System’ to provide faster and simpler services

RMG

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 08:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has launched its online-based Membership Management System to make membership registration procedures faster, simpler, and more convenient for garment factories.

It will also help the existing members of BGMEA to easily manage their membership information online.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan inaugurated the digital "BGMEA Membership Management System (MSS)" on 1 March, said a press release on Wednesday.

BGMEA Vice Presidents and Directors were present at the inaugural ceremony held at the conference room of BGMEA in Uttara, Dhaka.

Anyone can now apply for BGMEA Membership online at http://bgmeamember.com/, submit the necessary documents, and make online payments.

Besides, existing registered member factories will be able to update their membership information online, make payment, and generate e-certificate of their Membership of BGMEA.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that the world is going through a digital revolution, and there is no other way to keep up with the changes and stay competitive in the global market.

He said, "BGMEA has taken several initiatives to digitize services for its members, including Workers' Biometric Database, UD Automation, and Membership Management System to ensure quick, efficient, and smooth services to all member factories, which bring billions of dollars for Bangladesh as export earnings."

"All these initiatives of BGMEA are in line with the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh. BGMEA is adopting digital technologies to improve and streamline business procedures, and thus retaining competitiveness in an increasingly competitive digital landscape," Faruque Hassan added.

Recently, BGMEA has been awarded the 'WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards' in Sustainable Growth/Circular Economy Award category by WITSA for using 'Biometric Identity and Worker Information Management System' in 25th WCIT (World Congress on Information Technology).

BGMEA also won the "Digital Bangladesh Award 2021" for its 'Biometric Identity and Worker Information Management System'.

Mentionable that BGMEA and Brac University (BracU) is collaborating to develop a digital repository of the workers of export-oriented RMG industry. The digital repository can be utilized to design significant interventions and to formulate policies for the workers' well-being.

BGMEA and BracU also inked an agreement in 2016 to support the collection of credible and comprehensive data about the RMG industry and prepare a publicly accessible interactive online map of the industry under a project 'Mapped in Bangladesh' (MiB). The objective of this program is to provide accurate, credible, and updated RMG factory information to industry stakeholders in a manner that enhances confidence in the ability of the sector to contribute to equitable development in Bangladesh.

