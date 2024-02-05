BGMEA president seeks govt support to overcome RMG sector's challenges

BGMEA president seeks govt support to overcome RMG sector&#039;s challenges

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has urged the government to continue its policy support of cash incentives, emphasising its important role in supporting the RMG sector to overcome the challenges arising from the ongoing global events.

The BGMEA president sought the support during a meeting with Secretary of the Finance Division Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder at the secretariat in Dhaka today (5 February).

Mohammad Ali Khokon, President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Mohammad Hatem, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and high officials of the finance division were also present at the meeting.

The discussions primarily centered on the current challenges faced by the RMG industry, with a specific emphasis on the substantial impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on both the global economy and Bangladesh's RMG exports.

President Faruque Hassan highlighted the urgency for government policy support to ensure the industry's competitiveness in the global market during these challenging times.

Faruque Hassan also underscored the need for the banking sector to provide easier and faster services to the RMG industry.

Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder assured the BGMEA President that government would consider necessary support to the RMG industry.

