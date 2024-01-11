Focus should be on value addition in garment industry: BGMEA president

The readymade garment industry of Bangladesh needs to focus more on value addition in order to sustain and further enhance its global competitiveness, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

"In the garment industry, the accessories and packaging industry is one of the major means for value addition. Accessories and packaging materials play a vital role in enhancing the overall appeal and perceived value of garments," he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 13th edition of the Garment Accessories and Packaging Exposition (GAPEXPO) 2024 at the International Convention City, Bashundhara in the capital on Thursday.

The 21st edition of Garment Technology Bangladesh 2024 and the 13th edition of GAPEXPO 2024 are jointly organised by the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Ask Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

The trade shows aim to showcase advancements in technology and innovations in garment accessories and packaging within the apparel industry.

In his address, Faruque Hassan said the accessories and packaging industry in Bangladesh has the potential to carve out a niche for itself by producing high-quality, innovative, and sustainable materials.

He stressed the importance of investment in research and development to create unique and aesthetically attractive accessories which can significantly contribute to the overall value of the final products.

By doing so, the accessories industry can help Bangladesh's garment sector establish itself as a hub for not just manufacturing but also for creative and value-added design, he added.

Export Promotion Bureau Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association Executive President Mohammad Hatem and Commerce Deputy Secretary and also Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association administrator Moshiur Rahman also addressed the launching event.

A total of 250 exhibitors from over 20 countries have joined the four-day international trade show, making it one of the largest trade shows of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The exhibition aims at showcasing garment accessories and packaging, providing a valuable platform for sourcing technology requirements in the readymade garment industry.

The exhibition continues till 14 January from 11am to 7pm, and will be open to all