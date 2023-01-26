BGMEA calls on PVH to buy more high-end apparels from Bangladesh

26 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
BGMEA calls on PVH to buy more high-end apparels from Bangladesh

BGMEA calls on PVH to buy more high-end apparels from Bangladesh

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Thursday called on Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH) to purchase more high-end apparels from Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh was strengthening its foothold in the global apparel market as a preferred sourcing hub of high-end garment items, reads a press release.

Bangladesh eyed on value-added items like outerwear, workwear, technical apparels and other high-end items to make business sustainable and spur the growth of the apparel industry in the coming days, he said.

"Bangladeshi factories are increasingly integrating modern and sophisticated automatic machinery and setting up their own design studio for product innovation and development," he further said.

He made the comments during a meeting with Mark Green, executive vice-president, Global Supply Chain, PVH, in Dhaka on Thursday.

BGMEA Vice-President Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf and Country Manager for PVH Bangladesh Najeeb Sayed were also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, the BGMEA president called on the globally-renowned fashion company PVH to increase their sourcing of high-value garments from Bangladesh.

He also requested PVH to forge long-term partnership with their Bangladeshi suppliers in developing their capacity in manufacturing more diversified apparels and also in making production process more sustainable.

"The way Bangladesh is making headway in developing its capacity and accordingly upgrading its technologies and machinery, the country will be catering to the demand of global buyers for diversified garment items. It will benefit both Bangladeshi suppliers and global brands," he opined.

PVH is one of the world's largest and famous fashion companies having global iconic brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

