Accord launches its activities for 2 more years

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 11:31 pm

Accord launches its activities for 2 more years

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 11:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The International Accord on Health and Safety for Textile and Garments Industry has started it activities again on Wednesday and will continue operating in the country for two more years.

Four global workers' rights alliances and 77 brands signed an agreement on Wednesday in a bid to ensure a safe and healthy RMG industry, says a press release.

Following the deaths of more than 1,100 workers in the tragic Rana Plaza collapse of 2013, parties concerned created the Accord with Bangladesh in the forefront. The initiative was signed by 228 brands.

Accord then worked for the next five years to ensure that nearly 1,500 RMG factories are providing a safe working environment for their workers from hazards related to fire, electricity and structural issues.

Despite facing some criticism, Accord's initiatives helped Bangladesh's RMG sector get international recognition for its improved safety.

After the government and RMG industry leaders distanced themselves from Accord due to some of their activities, it had decided to wrap up their operations in Bangladesh in 2018.

Around two years ago, Accord made a deal to hand over its responsibilities to RSC. The council is currently monitoring workers' safety issues in the RMG sector, and the Accord has no involvement in their activities.
 

