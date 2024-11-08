30 RMG factories closed in Gazipur, 239 workers laid off

According to the notices of the closed factories, workers were involved in disruptive activities such as threats, fighting, and creating chaos, which were deemed illegal under the Bangladesh Labour Act. Photo: TBS

At least 30 RMG factories in Gazipur's Konabari, Kashimpur, Jorun, and Zirani areas have been closed indefinitely amid rising unrest, while over 200 workers of the Tusuka Group Limited have been laid off.

Six factories belonging to the Tusuka Group in Konabari were shut down due to worker unrest on 3 November. These include Tusuka Jeans, Tusuka Trousers, Tusuka Processing, Tusuka Packaging, Tusuka Denim, and Tusuka Washing.

Today, 239 workers were laid off from these factories, with their names displayed at the main gate.

According to the notices of the closed factories, workers were involved in disruptive activities such as threats, fighting, and creating chaos, which were deemed illegal under the Bangladesh Labour Act. This led the factory management to close operations for safety reasons.

On 4 November, MM Knitwear, Mamun Knitwear, and Makul Knitwear in Konabari were also closed due to worker protests.

The Islam Group also shut five factories in Gazipur, including Islam Garments (Weaving Unit), Islam Garments (Unit 2), Islam Garments (Textile Division), Islam Knit Design, and Islam Garments (Knitwear Division).

RMG sources say protests by workers from the Islam and Tusuka groups have recently escalated. While Islam Group met all of the workers' demands, Tusuka addressed only some, but both groups were forced to close all their factories due to continued unrest.

Factories in Kashimpur, such as Dorin Apparels and Dorin Garments, were also shut down recently, along with others like Rezaul Apparels, Fashion Summit, and several more across Gazipur.

Factory management and industrial police said Tusuka Group's factories in Konabari were shut down under section 13(1) of the Labour Act on 3 November. After several days of closure, 239 workers were laid off for their involvement in the disorder.

Workers, upon learning of the layoffs, gathered outside the factories to express their anger.

Billal Hossain, one of the affected workers, said he received a message at 8pm on Wednesday informing him of his dismissal, effective from 6 November.

Tarek Hasan, director of Tusuka Group, said, "The layoffs were due to workers engaging in violence, vandalism, and creating chaos, even after some of their demands had been met."

Md Abu Taleb, senior assistant superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Konabari Zone, told TBS that additional police forces were deployed to prevent disturbances following the layoffs. Intelligence monitoring is also in place.

A senior BGMEA official said the closures were not related to wages or benefits. Instead, workers have been demanding the removal of mid- and higher-level management.

After each demand was met, new ones were presented, leading factory owners to announce closures under the "no work, no pay" provision of the Labour Act, he added.

BGMEA has engaged with factory owners in Gazipur and local law enforcement to understand the situation better and decide on the next steps.