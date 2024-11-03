RMG industry gets another LEED Platinum certification

Bangladesh's apparel industry has received another LEED Platinum certification with Cotton Field BD Ltd's administrative building in Tongi, Gazipur securing the prestigious accolade.

This state-of-the-art facility scored 86 out of 110 points, marking one of the highest levels of certification in green building standards, according to the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

This achievement further solidifies Bangladesh's position as a global leader in environmentally friendly and sustainable manufacturing.

The total number of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified factories in Bangladesh now stands at 230, comprising 91 Platinum and 124 Gold-rated facilities.

This milestone establishes Bangladesh as a global front-runner in sustainable garment production. With this new certification, the country now holds 62 of the top 100 highest-rated LEED-certified factories globally, underscoring its commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing and energy-efficient operations.

Md Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said, "This certification is yet another testament to Bangladesh's ongoing dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices. The Cotton Field BD Ltd factory not only meets the highest international environmental standards but also reflects our collective effort to create a greener and more responsible garment industry."

LEED certification, established by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), is awarded to buildings that meet strict criteria for environmental performance, energy efficiency, water conservation, and indoor environmental quality. The Platinum-certified Cotton Field BD Ltd administrative building joins an elite group prioritising sustainability in construction and operations, contributing to Bangladesh's strong reputation for green growth within the global textile and garment sector.

With growing consumer demand for sustainable products, Bangladesh's substantial investment in LEED-certified facilities has set a benchmark for the global apparel industry. As the sector expands, these achievements reflect a shift towards more responsible, forward-looking manufacturing that benefits both the environment and local communities within Bangladesh.