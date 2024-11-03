Tusuka Group closes 6 RMG factories in Gazipur indefinitely amid workers’ strike

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 06:20 pm

Tusuka Group closes 6 RMG factories in Gazipur indefinitely amid workers’ strike

18 other factories in the Kashimpur area declare holiday over labour unrest

Protesting workers gathering in front of a factory in Konabari, Gazipur on Saturday, 2 November, 2024. Photo: TBS
Protesting workers gathering in front of a factory in Konabari, Gazipur on Saturday, 2 November, 2024. Photo: TBS

Tusuka Group today (3 November) indefinitely shut down six ready-made garments (RMG) factories it owns in Gazipur following a strike by workers pushing a 16-point charter of demands, including annual pay raises, increased bonuses, and allowances.

The company put up notices announcing the closure on the front gates of all six export-oriented factories in the Konabari area, confirmed Md Abu Taleb, senior assistant superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Konabari Zone.

The factories are the company's manufacturing units Tusuka Jeans Limited, Tusuka Trousers Limited and Tusuka Denim Limited, laundry units Tusuka Processing Limited and Tusuka Washing Limited, and its packaging unit Tusuka Packaging Limited.

RMG workers strike in Savar, Gazipur over wage and benefit demands

Additionally, 18 other RMG factories in the district's Kashimpur area declared a holiday today in the face of labour unrest, added Abu Taleb.

 

