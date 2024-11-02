RMG workers of 2 Gazipur factories hold strike demanding increment, bonus, allowance

Protesting workers gathering in front of a factory in Konabari, Gazipur on Saturday, 2 November, 2024. Photo: TBS

Thousands of workers of two readymade garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari area went on work abstention this morning (2 November), pushing the management of the factories to meet demands, including annual increments, and increased bonuses and allowances.

Workers took position in front of the main gates of both the export-oriented factories – one belonging to the Islam Group and the other to the Tusuka Group – at around 8am, suspending operations.

Soon after, personnel of the Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, and Gazipur industrial and metropolitan police were deployed in the area.

Confirming the development, Dipak Chandra Majumder, assistant superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, said Islam Group factory owners negotiated and agreed to meet the 21 demands of the workers a little before lunch break.

"The workers have left the scene and will hopefully return to work soon," he told The Business Standard.

However, Tusuka Group factory owners were still negotiating with their workers' 16 demands and were hoping to reach an agreement soon, he added.

"Although workers of both factories observed the strikes peacefully and did not cause any unrest since morning, security forces are still alert and holding their positions," added the police official.

The Islam Group workers' demands included the sacking of some managers and HR officers of the factory, 100% of service benefits, payment of 63% of basic salary, attendance bonus of Tk1,000, Tk50 tiffin bill, Tk200 night bill, and 5% annual salary hike.

Meanwhile, the Tusuka Group workers' demands included a 10% annual salary hike, an attendance bonus of Tk1,000, Tk200 night bill, Tk50 tiffin bill, and 120-day maternity leave.

The workers also demanded permission to pray five times a day, a 10-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, 12-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday, holidays for 12th Rabiul Awal and Bishwa Ijtema Akheri Munajat day, and a two-day puja holiday. They also demanded that management not force them to do general duty on other days against these holidays.