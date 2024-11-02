RMG workers of 3 Savar factories hold protest by halting work

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:47 pm

Related News

RMG workers of 3 Savar factories hold protest by halting work

Despite her injuries, the factory management did not take effective measures to rescue her and take her to the hospital

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:47 pm
Workers of three RMG factories in Savar abstained from work and protested over the injury of a fellow worker on 2 November. Photo: TBS
Workers of three RMG factories in Savar abstained from work and protested over the injury of a fellow worker on 2 November. Photo: TBS

Workers from two garment factories in Savar's Hemayetput — Vertex Group and Standard Group — halted their work and went on strike today (2 November), demanding compensation for the injury of a woman worker.

Among them, workers at Neo Fashion Limited, part of the Vertex Group, claimed that a female worker was seriously injured in the leg by a container truck inside the factory around 7pm last Thursday (31 October).

Despite her injuries, the factory management did not take effective measures to rescue her and take her to the hospital. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She was taken to Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital in a pickup van in a critical condition, where she is still receiving treatment.

This morning, the factory workers halted their work and began protesting inside the factory, demanding proper compensation for the injured female worker's care and maintenance.

Although the factory management declared today a holiday due to the protest, the workers stayed inside the factory premises and continued their demonstration.

Additionally, the workers said they have several demands other than compensation for injured workers, including ending mandatory overtime and not being forced to work on scheduled off days.

It is yet to know the other demands made by the workers. They were still occupying the factory premises as of filing this report at 11am.

Meanwhile, workers at Savar's Standard Group's factories — The Civil Engineers Oven Ltd and The Civil Engineers Wash Ltd — halted their work, demanding the dismissal of several staff members.

Seeking anonymity, an official from the factory said the management agreed to some of the workers' demands when they protested a few days ago.

During that time, the management also decided to dismiss several staff members, said the official.

However, the workers are now demanding that these dismissals be announced directly by the owners, not just the officers. This demand has led to the continuation of their strike, the official added.

Previously, when the workers at the factory initiated a protest with various demands, the management declared both factories indefinitely closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labor Law starting 30 October.

Following a reconciliation meeting between the workers and the owners on 31 October, it was decided to reopen the factories from 1 November.

Some of the demands made during the previous protest were increased night shift allowances, attendance bonuses, and cashing out accrued leave days.

Of these, the management had agreed to and issued notices for 22 demands, covering the majority of the workers' requests.

Top News

RMG / Savar / unrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

15h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

18h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

20h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

14m | Videos
Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

21h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

16h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

20h | Videos