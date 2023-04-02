Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit to cut 85% of workforce

Economy

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 02:37 pm

Related News

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit to cut 85% of workforce

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 02:37 pm
Photo: Virgin Orbit website
Photo: Virgin Orbit website

Sir Richard Branson's rocket company, Virgin Orbit, has announced that it will reduce its workforce by 85% after failing to secure new investment.

The firm will also cease operations with no plan to begin again in the foreseeable future, according to media reports.

Approximately 675 employees located across all areas of the company will be impacted by the job cuts.

"We have no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic and extremely painful changes," Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart told in an all-hands meeting reported by CNBC.

The decision comes weeks after the company announced an "operational break" in an attempt to shore up its finances.

Virgin Orbit said in a regulatory filing in the US that the reason for its decision was "to reduce expenses in light of the company's inability to secure meaningful funding."

The company revealed that Branson's investment firm Virgin Investments has injected $10.9m into the rocket-launching company "to fund severance and other costs related to the workforce reduction."

An unsuccessful rocket launch from Cornwall in January lead its share price on a downward trajectory with a more than 44% plunge in after-hours trading in New York on Thursday (30 March).

Virgin Orbit, established in 2017, develops rockets to carry small satellites to space and is a part of Richard Branson's business empire which includes the airline Virgin Atlantic and space tourism company Virgin Galactic.

Richard Branson / Virgin Orbit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

3h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

6h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

5m | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

4h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend