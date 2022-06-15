Return of laundered money to boost capital market: Finance minister

Bangladesh's capital market will get a boost if the laundered money is returned, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

"At the same time, it will make the country's trade and commerce dynamic," the finance minister said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday (15 June).

"I hope that once the budget is implemented, it will have an impact on the capital market and the market will recover," the minister said.

"Our country's economy is doing well. Growth is also getting better. Our GDP growth rate is stronger than the rest of the world. Therefore, it is our expectation that the capital market will function well.

The finance minister further said that the capital market will rise once and fall again - this is the normal rule. The country's capital market is running according to that rule.

"I hope the capital market will run better in the future," he added.

Responding to a question from reporters, the finance minister said that no final decision has been taken yet on raising the price of fuel oil.