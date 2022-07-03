Remittance inflow down by 15% in FY22 

Economy

TBS Report 
03 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 06:14 pm

The remittance sent by the expatriate Bangladeshis saw a 15% decline in fiscal 2021-22 compared to the previous year. 

They sent $21.03 billion till June-July period of FY2021-22, according to Bangladesh Bank data published Sunday (3 July). 

In FY2020-21, the amount was $24.7 billion. 

The outgoing fiscal saw a $3.74 billion decline. 

Remittance sent by expatriates to banking channels due to Covid-19 in FY2020-21 is still the highest in the history of the country.
 

