Dhaka district receives lion's share of remittances so far in current fiscal: BB report

Chattogram ranked second, while Sylhet and Cumilla are in third and fourth place in terms of expatriate income or remittances, respectively

UNB
15 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A significant portion of the expatriates' income remittances in Bangladesh comes through the bank branches located in Dhaka, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) analysis on the District-wise scenario of inward remittances.

This figure means most of the expatriates' families stay in Dhaka or have most of their accounts in bank branches in Dhaka.

Chattogram ranked second, while Sylhet and Cumilla are in third and fourth place in terms of expatriate income or remittances, respectively.

The position is calculated from July 2023 last year to February 2024 and was revealed in the central bank's district-wise expatriate income report.

According to the report, in eight months from July 2023 to February 2024, expatriates sent remittances amounting to $15.07 billion.

Of this, Dhaka district received $5.23 billion, and Chattogram district received $1.42 billion in expatriate income.

During this period, Sylhet district received $870 million, Cumilla $810 million, and Noakhali $460 million.

Apart from this, $380 million was received in Brahmanbaria, $370 million in Feni, $360 million in Moulvibazar, $350 million in Chandpur, and $250 million in Narsingdi.

remittance / Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

