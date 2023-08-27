Rajshahi's mango goes to Russia for first time

Economy

BSS
27 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 03:21 pm

Related News

Rajshahi's mango goes to Russia for first time

BSS
27 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 03:21 pm
Photo: Masum Billah
Photo: Masum Billah

A Rajshahi-based exporting organization has sent gourmati and katimon varieties of mangoes to Russian markets from Rajshahi for the first time.

Air Arabia G9-517 flight departed from Dhaka with 200 kilograms of gourmati and 100 kilograms of katimon for Russia on Saturday morning.

Confirming the matter Chief Executive Officer of MTB Agro and Garden Mahtab Ali said this is the first venture of exporting Rajshahi's mango to Russia. The buyers are also Russian.

He said the mangoes were collected from the orchard of Nazim Uddin of Kundua village under Nachole upazila in Chapainawabganj.

Mahtab Ali said gourmati and katimon mango varieties were produced round the year but those were harvested in August and September for maximum profit. In time, the season of all other varieties ended.

He also said exporting mango to Russia was not so easy. "We were trying for the last three years and became successful in overcoming all obstacles this year," he added.

Ali mentioned that they have become successful in the field of establishing a brand image of Bangladesh's mangoes by ensuring safe and healthy mangoes and appropriate packaging.

He also said the Russian authority has given permission to export mangoes for the next five years.

"We are very much optimistic of sending varieties of mangoes, including Khirsapat, next year," he added.

Shamsul Wadud, Additional Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension, said they are searching for new markets around the world.
 
Exporting mangoes from Rajshahi is gradually increasing.

Last year, 222 tonnes of mangoes were exported from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts to different global markets.

This year, the figure surpassed 380 tonnes, he added.

Top News

Bangladesh-Russia / mango / Mango export / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

14m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh