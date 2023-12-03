Price of 12kg LPG cylinders raised by Tk23

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 03:35 pm

LPG cylinders. Photo: Courtesy
LPG cylinders. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Tk23 for the month of December.

The new price stands at Tk1,404.

Earlier, the BERC had increased the price of 12kg LPG cylinders by Tk18 to Tk1,381 for the month of November.

The new prices will come into effect from 6:00pm on Sunday (3 December), according to the commission.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was the lowest at Tk999 in July this year.

The price continued to rise since then, reaching Tk1,284 in September and Tk1,363 in October.

Till 12 April 2021, LPG rates were fixed by the companies.

At the time, the government announced that prices of LPG, which is highly dependent on import, will be fixed by authorities based on the price announced by the Saudi state company Aramco.

If Saudi prices go up, the base price will go up, according to the government announcement.

The BERC has been setting up the LPG rates every month since the announcement.

