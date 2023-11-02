12kg LPG gas cylinder price hiked by Tk18 for Nov

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 04:38 pm

File photo of LPG gas cylinders
File photo of LPG gas cylinders

Authorities have increased the price of 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Tk18 to Tk1,381 for the month of November.

Besides, at the consumer level, the price of autogas has been adjusted to Tk63.36 per kg, including VAT.

The new prices will come into effect from 6:00pm on Thursday (2 November), Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Nurul Amin announced in a press conference this afternoon.

He said the price has been hiked following an increase in LPG price in the international market.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was the lowest at Tk999 in July this year.

The price continued to rise since then, reaching Tk1,284 in September and Tk1,363 in October. 

Till 12 April 2021, LPG rates were fixed by the companies.

At the time, the government announced that prices of LPG, which is highly dependent on import, will be fixed by  authorities based on the price announced by the Saudi state company Aramco.

If Saudi prices go up, the base price will go up, according to the government announcement. 

However, other commissions will remain unchanged.

The BERC has been setting up the LPG rates every month since the announcement.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

