LPG price hiked by Tk6.58 per kg, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk1,363

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Tk6.58 per kg to Tk113.58 per kg for the month of October as compared to the previous price of Tk107 per kg in September.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder provided by private companies has been hiked by Tk79 to Tk1,363, which previously stood at Tk1,284.

The new price will be effective from 6pm Monday, said Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Md Nurul Amin while announcing the new price at a press conference at the commission's auditorium.

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders – from 5.5kg to 45kg – will go up rationally, Md Nurul Amin, the chairman of BERC, said at a press briefing on Monday at the BERC office in Dhaka.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 62.54 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 58.87 per litre. The increase is Tk 3.67 per litre.

The price of reticulated LPG has also increased to Tk109.79 per kg, which was Tk103.18 per kg in September.

However, the price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5%.

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi Contract Price.

BERC set the new rate of LPG considering the Saudi Contract Price of propane and butane — the raw materials of LPG.

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk1,498 (per 12kg cylinder) in the local market in February this year following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.