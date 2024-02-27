President for expanding global export markets

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (27 February) urged businessmen, industrialists and entrepreneurs to explore more export markets around the globe along with establishing safe and environment-friendly industries.

"Provide all-out efforts to increase productivity . . . Expand the export-market to all possible parts of the world," he said while addressing a function at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) here coinciding with 'National Textile Day-2024'.

The head of the state also asked all concerned to produce diversified export items instead of relying on a few products along with increasing investment and employment in the textile sector.

He stressed prioritising economic diplomacy saying that diplomatic missions can be used for the purpose.

Shahabuddin called on all concerned including the business leaders to be vigilant so that no vicious circle or self-interested clique can destroy the atmosphere of production-oriented factories.

"To maintain the conducive atmosphere of the production-oriented mill- factories, we must have to be vigilant. . . The government always remains with you," he said.

The president said businessmen, industrialists and investors should come forward to find out more international markets for producing new items using technical education and modern technology.

He also stressed developing skilled manpower in the textile sector.